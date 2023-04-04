Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $225.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

