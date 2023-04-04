95,155 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth $101,000.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance
Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $16.25.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on BCSF. Citigroup cut their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.