Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,217 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,297,000. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

