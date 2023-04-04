54,605 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

