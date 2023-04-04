Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $751,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 445,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 143,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

