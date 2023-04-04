Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TDVG stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $290.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

