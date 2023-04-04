Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $163.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.27.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

