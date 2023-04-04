7,717 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 73.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

