Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $954,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,709,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $49.83.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

