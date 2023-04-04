Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

