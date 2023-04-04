Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 314,145 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.