Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,157 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after buying an additional 238,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.4 %
NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
