Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,157 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after buying an additional 238,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.4 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $181.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.