Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.