2,144 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $9,271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $440.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.26 and a 200-day moving average of $375.54. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $472.31.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

