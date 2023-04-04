Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $841,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,849,000 after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,797,391 over the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

PLTR opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

