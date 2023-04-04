Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $838,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

