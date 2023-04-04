Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $694,000 in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.64. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

