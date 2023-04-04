Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day moving average of $179.18.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

