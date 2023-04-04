Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

