Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.