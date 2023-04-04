Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF opened at $139.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

