Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $551.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.97 and a 200-day moving average of $467.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $552.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.00.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
