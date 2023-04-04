Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $551.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.97 and a 200-day moving average of $467.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $552.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.00.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.