Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.64. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $161.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

