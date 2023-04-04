Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

J stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

