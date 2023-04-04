Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 501,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

