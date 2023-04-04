Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $710,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.