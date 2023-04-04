Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $710,000 Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

