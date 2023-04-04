The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,481 shares of company stock worth $5,928,025. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

