Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

