Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.