Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $159.68 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.36 or 0.00040170 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $159.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

