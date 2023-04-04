Raydium Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $45.08 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,510,777 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

