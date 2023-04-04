USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Hits $0.84

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00002964 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $93.48 million and approximately $602,738.95 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,273.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00450768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00127464 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

