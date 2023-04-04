XYO (XYO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.47 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,258.44 or 0.99948416 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0052578 USD and is down -8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $2,911,332.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.