Bitcoin Price Tops $28,273.03 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,273.03 on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $546.71 billion and approximately $18.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00450768 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00127464 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029984 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,336,856 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
