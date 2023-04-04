Ankr Price Tops $0.0349 on Top Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $337.51 million and $91.44 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,258.44 or 0.99948416 BTC.

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03464445 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $88,971,292.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

