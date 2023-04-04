Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.56 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,864.23 or 0.06593687 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $224.56 billion and $11.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00061306 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021501 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040170 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007035 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017721 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003048 BTC.
About Ethereum
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ETHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.