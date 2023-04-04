Ethereum Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.56 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,864.23 or 0.06593687 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $224.56 billion and $11.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003048 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

