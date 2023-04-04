Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NML opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

