Begbies Traynor Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 2.0 %

LON:BEG opened at GBX 121 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Begbies Traynor Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.66. The stock has a market cap of £186.96 million, a PE ratio of 6,175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.