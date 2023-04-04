U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

