Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.75 Per Share

Kitwave Group plc (LON:KITW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kitwave Group stock opened at GBX 278.49 ($3.46) on Tuesday. Kitwave Group has a 52 week low of GBX 135.28 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 292 ($3.63). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 194.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. The stock has a market cap of £194.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,360.00.
In related news, insider Paul Young sold 323,627 shares of Kitwave Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.89), for a total value of £754,050.91 ($936,476.54). 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.
