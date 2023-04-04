Riverview Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

RVSB stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

