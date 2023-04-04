Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1877 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Manila Water Price Performance
OTCMKTS MWTCY opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.83. Manila Water has a 1-year low of C$8.95 and a 1-year high of C$8.95.
Manila Water Company Profile
