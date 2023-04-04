Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Manila Water Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1877 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Manila Water’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Manila Water Co, Inc engages in the provision of water distribution services. It offers water, integrated used water, sewerage and sanitation, distribution services, pipeworks, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Quezon City, Philippines.

