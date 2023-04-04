Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Announces Dividend of $0.81

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.8115 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,007.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

