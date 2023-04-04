Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 112.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 48,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

