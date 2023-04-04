Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance
Shares of LON:AA4 opened at GBX 43.69 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.96. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.41 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50 ($0.62).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile
