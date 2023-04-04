Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.88.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.