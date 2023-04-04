Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1671 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $103.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGSPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($76.09) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

