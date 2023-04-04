Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.10

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shanta Gold Price Performance
LON:SHG opened at GBX 11.10 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £116.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 0.33. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 8.39 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.38.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
