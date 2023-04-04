Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.

