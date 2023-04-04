Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 18.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund is a management investment company that is an investment operation. They limit the fund’s investment in securities issued by other investment companies.
