Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3567 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nedbank Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Nedbank Group stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Nedbank Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nedbank Group (NDBKY)
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.